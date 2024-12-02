JoyUp to offer Facebook Messenger ordering support with Square POS

When JoyUp is integrated into Square POS, merchants can receive their Facebook Messenger orders directly in their POS, allowing them to track the best-selling items or the slowest moving ones so they can pivot their marketing as necessary. JoyUp can also track customer product affinities and allow sellers to leverage the insights into targeted, conversational and personalized marketing.

Joy interacts with customers on sellers behalf to provide them with conversational menu information, allowing customers to skip the line, instantly order through Facebook Messenger, and complete the purchase with payments like Apple Pay. Once submitted, the order pops up in their respective Square POS for the restaurant to acknowledge.

JoyUps technology is geared towards pushing conversational orders to sellers for processing. With Squares involvement, restaurants who may not have had the budget or expertise to build messenger ordering into their own website, Facebook page or app, will be able to use this option through JoyUp and Square. JoyUp can also supercharge transaction volume for food brands by leveraging AI and Square Data.