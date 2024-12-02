Jordan introduces new ecommerce fee on cross-border shopping

According to MENAbytes, previously, the products purchased online from international ecommerce websites for personal use were exempt from customs fees.

All the shipments that are valued under JOD 50 (USD 70) will be subject to JOD 5 (USD 7) customs service fee and the customers are required to declare these purchases on Jordan Customs Authority’s new Arabic-only platform. Shipments that are valued between JOD 51 to JOD 100 will be subject to JOD 10 customs service fee. These purchases are also supposed to be declared on the Jordan Customs’ platform.

The maximum allowed annual orders’ amount per person must not exceed JOD 500.