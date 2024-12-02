Jordan: 30% surge in ecommerce business

The figure was released by the provider of Open System payments solutions BPC Banking Technologies, which expressed its growing interest in expanding business in Middle East region via Angelo Bertini, SVP, Managing Director, MENA at the company in question.

Moreover, Bertini highlighted that the significant increase in ecommerce business and virtual banking in Jordan has triggered the need for improved security. Banks now have to deal with both domestic and international regulations, fact which signals their interest investments in technology to detect and prevent the risks associated with these methods of payment.

