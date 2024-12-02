JollyChic, SAGIA to support ecommerce in Saudi Arabia

The agreement is aimed at launching a partnership to support the acceleration of digital transformation and promote economic diversification in Saudi Arabia.

This step is aligned with Saudi Arabias pace towards achieving objectives of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as the government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at contributing to the development of infrastructure to build a diversified economy.

These initiatives include launching the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Riyadh City’s Development Plan, Free Zone Building, and the introduction of cloud computing, which is expected to accelerate the application of cloud computing in the public sector.