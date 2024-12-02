Jirnexu closes USD 11 mln in Series B round

Making their second investment in Jirnexu, Japan-based SBI Group led the latest round, joined by new US-based investor SIG Asia Investments, the Asian fintech startup reaching a total funding of USD 17 million.

Jirnexu’s proprietary XpressApply technology automates marketing, sales and delivery of financial products for financial service institutions – banks and insurance companies. It is integrated with Jirnexu’s consumer-facing online financial aggregators (OFAs), RinggitPlus in Malaysia and KreditGoGo in Indonesia, which offer consumers a single online resource to compare banking, life insurance and general insurance products.

Together, XpressApply and the online financial aggregators form a full stack platform to attract, retain and monetise customers through digital channels. In partnership with RHB Bank, Jirnexu launched Southeast Asia’s first chatbot for processing personal loans online in 2017, allowing businesses and brands to engage with customers in their preferred messaging app.