



Through this move, Jingle Pay is set to serve as a partner for Western Union, facilitating support to the flow of cross-border money transfers to bank accounts and mobile wallets. By selecting Jingle Pay, Western Union seeks to enable efficient and more accessible remittance experiences for communities that require cross-border support.











Commenting on the move, representatives from Jingle Pay emphasised that, with Western Union’s global network and their company’s technology, the two organisations seek to optimise the consumer remittance experience. In addition to advancing financial inclusion, the alliance aims to open more opportunities for development in international payments. Both companies were also exploring expansion to more high-demand corridors shortly, intending to scale access to simplified and secure cross-border money transfers.

Furthermore, considering its commitment to connecting customers with their families around the world, Western Union’s partnership with Jingle Pay focuses on furthering this mission by expanding access to financial services and increasing financial inclusion.

Back at the beginning of 2025, Bank Alfalah, a commercial bank operating in Pakistan, acquired a 9.9% equity stake in Jingle Pay, with the move underlining the former’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion across key markets. Also, Bank Alfalah’s equity investment and appointment to Jingle Pay’s Board were intended to build a collaborative agreement that facilitated growth and innovation.





