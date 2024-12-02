Jingdong launches shopping channel on mobile QQ

Jingdong’s mobile strategy on QQ is set to focus on limited time and group buying offers, branded products, popular products with three corresponding categories. Similar to its Wechat e-commerce operation, Jingdong manages all online shopping operations on mobile QQ and the payment is handled via Tenpay with online payment and cash on delivery option.

Tencent and Jingdong together announced their strategic alliance this March.

According to China Internet Watch, Jingdong currently owns a little over 5% market share in China’s mobile shopping market, still far behind Tmall.