Jiffy reaches over 350,000 users in Italy

The average value of an individual transaction is around 52 euro, while transfers under 25 euro represent 44% of the total. Moreover, 23 bank groups have joined the SIA’s P2P payments service since it was launched on the Italian market.

Jiffy is available to the current account holders of BNL, Banca Popolare di Milano, Cariparma, Carispezia, Che Banca, Friuladria, Gruppo Carige, Hello bank!, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Mediolanum, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, UBI Banca, UniCredit, Webank and Widiba.

Jiffy will also be available to Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Cassa Centrale Banca, Raiffeisen, Veneto Banca and Volksbank Banca Popolare.

In recent news, SIA has partnered UBI Banca to introduce a P2B project allowing customers to pay via Jiffy at participating retail outlets authorized by the bank.

Compliant with the standards of the European Retail Payment Board (ERPB), the mobile app is already set up to be integrated with the pan-European instant payments infrastructure which will be completed by EBA Clearing by 2017. Based on SEPA money transfer, Jiffy is open to all banks operating in the Single Euro Payments Area, potentially usable by over 400 million European current account holders.

SIA is a European design, creation and management of technology infrastructures and services provider for financial institutions, central banks, corporates and public administration bodies, in the areas of payments, e-money, network services and capital markets.