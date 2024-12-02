Jewellery retailer accepts Bitcoin payments

Bitcoin has experienced growth recently with a number of online businesses such as Reddit, Virgin Galactic and US retailer Overstock.com now accepting it as a form of payment.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.

According to the source, this is the first time an Australian jeweller has agreed to Bitcoin transactions through an online store.

