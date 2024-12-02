Jetson rolls out AI voice-commerce mobile application

Consumers are given the posibility to shop, order, and transact on the app, using voice. The payment process is seamless for the customers, as they make purchases using Jetson Pay. In addition, Jetson is offering USD 1 delivery to users ordering within the Lower Manhattan zip code, 10004. Consumers who wish to bring Jetson to their area are asked to sign up for the waitlist on www.jetsonapp.com.

The company aims to make it simple for businesses to implement voice ordering by including a dashboard that requires no coding. Menu items are added and a natural voice dialog is created within minutes. Furthermore, customers’ preferences are saved for future suggestions and analytics are provided to the restaurant.

According to the press release, voice commerce is expected to reach an estimated USD 40 billion in revenue by 2022 in the US (OC&C Strategy Consultants) and Jetson is preparing businesses of all levels to adopt AI into their operations.