JetRails, BigCommerce team up for new ecommerce solutions

The partnership propels BigCommerces Headless Commerce offerings by pairing BigCommerces API-integrations with on-premise content management systems (CMS) with the support services provided by JetRails. Whether an ecommerce store owner requires a dedicated server or cluster for their CMS, or a AWS hosting environment, JetRails provides tailored solutions.

BigCommerce Enterprise merchants that want to benefit from the Headless Commerce offering have a new partner who provides on-premise CMS hosting that meets their needs. Moreover, JetRails clients will have more flexibility than ever in choosing the right eCommerce platform to grow with.