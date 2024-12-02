JetPay appoints Ralph A. Bianco to launch prepaid card services

Mr. Bianco comes to JetPay with a career in the payments industry of over 39 years. Most recently Mr. Bianco was Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Payments where he has led product development and management efforts, as well as the business operations of the company. Prior to this, Mr. Bianco was the General Manager of prepaid card services division for US Bancorp which acquired Genpass Technologies in 2005. Mr. Bianco has spent the prior three years working at Genpass for its founder, Bipin C. Shah - now Chairman and CEO of JetPay Corporation - in various product development positions, the last of which was as Senior Vice President of Card Solutions. In that capacity, he has developed Genpass’ prepaid card products and the prepaid processing platform.

Prior to this, Mr. Bianco has worked for MasterCard, where he has served as Senior Vice President of Global Product Management and Development for MasterCard International for seven years. Prior to this, Mr. Bianco has worked at Gensar Technologies, Mr. Shah’s prior company, until it was acquired by Paymentech.

JetPay is a provider of vertically integrated services for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing and other financial transactions. JetPay provides customers with payment services, including batch processing, authorisation, cheque guarantee and cheque conversion.

In August 2013, US-based private equity firm Flexpoint Ford has signed a definitive agreement with JetPay.