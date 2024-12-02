Jet.com joins Story to open temporary grocery store in New York

Jet will sell its grocery items at the New York Story location for six weeks. Story was founded in 2011. The 2,000-square-foot start-up store in Manhattan features a rotating line-up of merchandise, which changes every four to eight weeks.

Walmart has been expanding its own online grocery business and concentrating on the click-and-collect model, which allows consumers to pick up their orders at stores.

In 2016, Walmart announced a partnership with Uber and Lyft to delivery groceries to customers homes. Walmart also recently added to its portfolio clothing retailer Modcloth, for USD 150 million, and outdoor recreational retailer Moosejaw, for USD 50 million.