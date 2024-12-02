JETCO selects Gemalto to roll P2P mobile payments in Hong Kong

JETCO runs on its existing inter-bank network, is a bank consortium chartered to develop innovative and secure financial technology services for over 30 member banks in Hong Kong and Macau. Gemaltos solution, integrated with JETCOs mobile application, provides authentication, data encryption and protection against malware attacks. As a result, users can now seamlessly make fund transfer directly from their bank accounts to their friends via peer-to-peer (P2P) payments using mobile numbers.

Hong Kong is ready for mobile payments with proliferation of smartphones, widespread acceptance of contactless payments, and favorable government regulations. Therefore, consumers have many choices for mobile payments, and JETCO leverages its inter-bank network of financial brands to launch the JETCO Pay P2P inter-bank fund transfer services in tandem with 12 banks.