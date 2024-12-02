JETCO launches open banking API exchange

The platform provides access to over 200 APIs from 13 banks. The APIs include banking services such as deposit, Forex, loans, investment, insurance, safe deposit box, branch, ATM and more.

APIX is an open API exchange. The exchange is built with IBMs API Connect. Accordingly, the exchange uses a standardized approach with API management capabilities, secured APIs, and a developer self-service portal. Interested developers can register by signing up at the APIX site. Registrants will receive a Sandbox environment to test the APIs out.

The API is open to customers across industries. Third party service providers and app developers will gain access to 13 major banks in the geography (ie The Bank of East Asia, Bank of Communications (Hong Kong), Citibank, China Construction Bank, Chong Hing Bank, China CITIC Bank International, CMB Wing Lung Bank, Dah Sing Bank, Fubon Bank (Hong Kong), ICBC (Asia), OCBC Wing Hang Bank, Public Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank). This open communication between banks and developers should allow for cross-industry collaboration and new products and services to streamline banking with enhanced security.