



By including the JetBlue Premier Card in its offering, the airline aims to advance its JetForward strategy and equip its customers with more benefits and capabilities. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from JetBlue underlined that the credit card was designed based on input offered by customers and Mosaic members, building on the perks of TrueBlue and Mosaic programmes to provide more benefits on the ground and in the air.











As of the announcement, JetBlue allows customers to apply for the JetBlue Premier Card, enabling them to also take advantage of an offer which includes 70,000 TrueBlue points and five tiles toward Mosaic qualification after spending USD 5,000 in the first three months.





What can JetBlue’s customers expect?

With an annual fee of USD 499 and USD 150 for each authorised user, the JetBlue Premier Card is set to deliver a suite of travel perks developed to improve the overall travelling experience. Among them, the airline mentions:

JetBlue Lounge access, with customers being able to enter the airline’s recently announced lounges in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 in late 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport’s (BOS) Terminal C after that;

Priority Pass Lounge access which includes over 1,500 lounges, Minute Suites, and Be Relax Spas in 600 airports in 145 countries for the Cardmember and one guest;

Paisly Statement credits, with users being able to earn up to USD 300 in annual statement credits for Paisly travel purchases and a USD 50 credit for each qualifying transaction of USD 250 or more;

Global Entry and TSA PreCheck application fee statement credit up to USD 120 every four years;

Priority boarding on JetBlue-operated flights for all Cardmembers and up to four travel companions.

Other benefits include anniversary and point redemption bonuses, points payback, in-flight discounts, and no foreign transaction fees. Moreover, Premier Cardmembers can earn TrueBlue points and tiles with travel spend and everyday purchases, as well as experience World Elite Mastercard services that safeguard and support them through travels and daily life.