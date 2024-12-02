Currently available on jetblue.com and rolling out on the JetBlue mobile app in the coming months, US customers can purchase flights using their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards when booking.











JetBlue integrates Venmo at checkout

JetBlue aims to make it easier for customers to book travel on its website and mobile app. For this purpose, JetBlue added Venmo to offer a simple and convenient payment option as an alternative.

Moreover, the added ability to pay with Venmo for flights and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses when travelling with family and friends from the time of booking to returning home. With this in-app feature, Venmo users can split, manage and settle multiple expenses among groups. Venmo Groups automatically calculates the individual amounts due based on the overall spending of each person in the group, reducing the need for spreadsheets, multiple apps or mental math.





Other Venmo collaborations

JetBlue is following the trend of businesses who’ve collaborated with Venmo recently. In 2020, CVS announced that customers could make touch-free payments using their PayPal or Venmo QR codes at checkout.

In 2024, crypto payments firm MoonPay added Venmo as a payment option for US customers to fund their accounts. This update allowed Venmo’s 60 million active users to conduct transactions on the MoonPay platform using their Venmo balance, or through bank accounts, credit cards, and debit cards linked to Venmo.

In June 2024, eBay also integrated Venmo as a payment option for US buyers. Through this, buyers are set to benefit from more choice and flexibility during the checkout process.