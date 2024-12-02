JetBlue Airways to accept Apple Pay

Starting this month on select flights, JetBlue will be rolling out in-air mobile payments with Apple Pay. Customers can pay for EatUp Café items, à la carte food options, premium beverages, onboard amenities and Even More Space seats with their Apple Pay-enabled iPhones. To make this happen, JetBlue’s 3,500 Inflight crewmembers are being issued iPad mini tablets. Each iPad mini is equipped with point-of-sale software by eGate Solutions and NFC-enabled cases from Infinite Peripherals, a US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) devices provider. The secure payment processing solution is being provided by BridgePay Network Solutions and First Data.

Apple Pay will begin appearing on coast-to-coast flights from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco in mid-February with the remainder of the network rolled out by summer 2015. In addition to onboard purchases, customers will be able to use Apple Pay to complete purchases on the JetBlue app starting in Q3 of 2015.