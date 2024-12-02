JET expands mobile payments in Germany

This move marks a significant step in JET's digitalization efforts. The partnership with PACE Telematics utilizes its Connected Fueling platform as the primary mobile payment solution, enabling customers to utilize the PACE Drive App, along with other digital payment methods such as the DKV Mobility App and the Hoyer App at all JET locations.

Efforts are underway to integrate additional digital acceptance partners, aiming to enhance flexibility and accessibility for users. According to JET reprezentatives, the connection to PACE will particularly benefit commercial customers who already utilize digital services, making JET more appealing for quick and uncomplicated refuelling stops.





This integration of mobile payment solutions aligns with JET's commitment to enhancing customer service, providing an easily accessible alternative for those who prefer mobile payment via app. Moreover, it allows JET petrol station teams to allocate more time to assist customers in various capacities within the station premises.

JET, an European brand of filling stations, is owned by the American-based conglomerate Phillips 66. Operating in Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom, JET filling stations have previously operated in additional European countries and Thailand.