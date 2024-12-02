Jet Airways, Wirecard extend collaboration on international payment solutions

To process payment at local travel agencies around the world, Jet Airways uses the International Air Transport Association (IATA) interface for billing together with settlement plan (BSP) via Wirecard’s platform. In order to offer travelers additional choices during the payment process for their booking, Jet Airways is implementing Wirecard’s technology solutions straight away via all channels.

According to the press release, India is among the world’s fastest-growing markets for airlines travels. At the beginning of the new millennium, around 14 million people in India boarded an aircraft every year; currently, the number reached 140 million.

