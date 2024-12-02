Jenius partners with Wise Platform



Jenius has announced its partnership with Wise Platform to optimise cross-border payments for digitally-savvy Indonesian customers.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will enable Jenius to offer users a secure process of sending money abroad in multiple currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, AUD, and HKD, directly from the Jenius app to other banks.

In addition, by integrating Wise Platform’s infrastructure, Jenius customers will be given the possibility to benefit from faster cross-border payments, full price transparency, and real-time transaction tracking, as funds can be sent directly from their Jenius Foreign Currency accounts. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Jenius x Wise Platform partnership

According to the official press release, Indonesian consumers have long faced significant barriers in the process of sending money internationally. These include high costs, lengthy processing times, unclear fee structures, and banks’ limited operating hours for remittances. With this in mind, the partnership between Jenius and Wise Platform aims to directly address these pain points while serving diverse use cases, from parents funding overseas education and students studying abroad to workers supporting families and business owners that are conducting international transactions.

Furthermore, this initiative with Wise Platform is set to accelerate Jenius' strategy of promoting financial inclusion and expanding digital banking access across diverse customer segments. By collaborating with Jenius, Wise Platform will also be able to offer faster, cheaper, and more transparent international payments for several Indonesian customers.



