



With participation from Joa Capital, AlJazira Capital, and other angel investors, the USD 6.6 million Pre-Series A investment round is set to allow JeelPay to support its development plans, with the company being among the latest businesses to gain interest from investors aiming to benefit from the GCC’s advancing startup community. JeelPay offers a ‘study now, pay later’ scheme which enables parents to finance their children’s tuition upfront, focusing on minimising financial burden in the education sector.











The newly acquired capital is set to assist JeelPay in providing new financing solutions and solidifying its partnerships with educational institutions, further strengthening the company’s position as a participant in the GCC’s fintech ecosystem. Moreover, as the Middle East startup landscape advances, JeelPay plans to introduce an initial public offering (IPO) in Saudi Arabia by 2027. The company’s commitment to education financing falls in line with the region’s objectives to further expand the fintech and education sectors.





JeelPay’s offering

As part of its offering, JeelPay delivers flexible instalment solutions through its platform, intending to ensure that all individuals have access to a qualitative educational experience. Considering that education represents a critical investment for the future, the company is committed to scaling accessibility and flexibility while meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its users. Furthermore, JeelPay centres its efforts on becoming a partner in education financing by offering secure and user-friendly digital payment services. The company also delivers integration options with existing school management systems, simplifying how education institutions incorporate its payment solutions into their processes.