JD.com to launch industrial version of ChatGPT

Based on details provided in the announcement, the platform is set to integrate past industrial practice and technology accumulation, with the company having announced ChatJD's landing application roadmap "125" plan, with the power of industrial AI, to accelerate AI technology implementation and development in China, and promote the development of the real economy.





ChatGPT capabilities and JD’s direction

A milestone within AI technology development, the GPT pre-training model helps optimise the technical route of natural language and is seen as an innovative paradigm within the field of intelligent communication. Leveraging algorithms and RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Preferences), ChatGPT has high fluency, reaches a high conversational level, and can realise text generation, code generation, document translation, and business copywriting, in addition to a series of common output tasks.

As a bottom-layer dialogue system, the ChatGPT technology demonstrated strong capability when talking about versatility, but it is still lacking in terms of loyalty, credibility, and accuracy, predominantly due to the lack of knowledge in the vertical industry and middle-layer field, as knowledge presents difficulties for wide implementation in the real application layer.

Following the needs of the industry, JD Cloud's Yanxi artificial intelligence application platform will launch ChatJD, looking to create an industrial version of general ChatGPT with advantages, high frequency, and rigid needs.











As detailed in the announcement, ChatJD is believed to quickly reach the standards for landing applications via deep cultivation in vertical industries and is also set to continue promoting the generalisation between different industries to create increasingly general-purpose industrial versions of ChatGPT. Furthermore, the aim is to build a ‘flywheel’ of data and models to subdivide real and professional scenarios, improve the platform’s capabilities, and offer feedback and refine the industrial application capabilities of the general ChatGPT.

ChatJD is set to leverage the ‘125’ plan as a roadmap for landing applications, including one platform, two fields, and five applications: