JD.com, Tencent expand partnership on mobile marketing in China

The expanded mobile marketing partnership will explore new avenues to leverage Tencents social communication platforms, Weixin and Mobile QQ, and use its big-data resources alongside JD.coms ecommerce platform and its data about online shopping trends and behavior, nasdaq.com reports.

The collaboration will offer businesses advanced online tools to more precisely reach their target customer groups, build brand recognition and increase marketing ROI by providing brands access to Weixin and Mobile QQ users.