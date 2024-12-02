JD.com raises USD 218 mln investment fund for logistics division

The fund’s limited partners will include JD Logistics and the JD.com mother company, in addition to some other listed companies and government-led funds, according to the China-based ecommerce giant.

The fund will complement JD.com’s own investment team which carries out deals across a variety of sectors. The company spun off its logistics unit into a standalone entity in 2017, and then opened up its delivery and warehousing services to third-party companies.

Earlier in 2019, Yandex.Market online marketplace, a joint venture between Yandex and Sberbank, has closed a strategic partnership with ecommerce company JD.com.