JD.com plans expansion in Europe

In France, JD will build a logistics network, spending at least EUR 1 billion over the next two years. The company also plans to launch its first European research center, which will focus on artificial intelligence and big data, in Cambridge, England in the H1 of 2019.

JD opened an office in London in April 2017 to expand local partnerships in the UK and another one in Paris to cover France, according to the Financial Times. It also plans to establish a procurement center in France for the export of European goods to China.

The company signed last week a memorandum of understanding with the UK government to sell British products worth USD 2.8 billion in China over the next two to three years.

It is expected that sales of UK goods on JD to surge to GPB 10 billion in three years, from GBP 3-4 billion in 2017.

Financial Times said JD is also preparing to operate in the US in the H2 of 2018.

Operating its own logistics network is one of the main ways JD differentiates itself from Alibaba and Amazon, which rely on third-party providers. It is the main reason why it can deliver orders faster than competitors.