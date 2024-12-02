JD.com partners with startup accelerator Plug and Play

The main focus seems to be R&D. The Chinese retailer will work with Plug and Play to connect with several startups with the aim of advancing innovation in “robotics, AI, AR/VR and the cloud”.

However, JD.com has also said that startups will have the opportunity to reach the Chinese market.

In 2017, JD has increased its investment focus outside of China considerably, particularly in Southeast Asia where it has invested in several ecommerce companies.