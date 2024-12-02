JD.com launches luxury ecommerce platform

The new ecommerce platform gives high-end brands to enter the Chinese market and reach a wider audience. The launch of a separate shopping online store for luxury items was motivated by the desire to offer consumers a differentiated experience consistent with a luxury brands own offline stores.

Brands can sell directly to consumers through an end-to-end luxury ecommerce ecosystem that seamlessly incorporates online stores, premium customer service and delivery, marketing and branding expertise, and specialized warehousing and inventory. Brands will be able to control every aspect of their flagship stores appearance, while leveraging a wide range of customer service resources from JD.com.

Toplife will feature a wide range of luxury and high-end stores from category-leading global brands covering fashion, jewelry, watches, health and beauty, home furnishings, cosmetics, and electronics. Some of the brands that have joined the company include La Perla, Emporio Armani, Rimowa (LVMH), B&O Play and Trussardi.