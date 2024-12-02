JD.com launches cross-border ecommerce platform

This new platform will first offer over 150,000 kinds of products and 1,200 brands in 450 stores, chinatechnews.com reports. Those products cover maternal and baby supplies, food and health products, personal care and cosmetics products, and apparel and shoes.

JD.com emphasised that this platform will not allow sale of fake goods. Once found selling fake goods, vendors would be charged a penalty of 20 times of their turnover or USD 10,000. JD.com said that the company will provide customised and personalised services to vendors who join this cross-border ecommerce platform.

Vendors can autonomously select from JDs existing ports and supply chain partners. By reducing intermediate links, they can directly provide consumers with high-quality products and services. In the logistics sector, JD will cooperate with international third-party logistics companies to cover over 50 countries and regions around the world. In addition, JD will open three bonded zone ports in Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou, respectively.