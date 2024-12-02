JD.com launches British Mall to enable Chinese consumers to buy UK goods

Brands featured on the JD.com British Mall from launch include Liverpool FC, SMA and Cow & Gate postandparcel.info reports.

JD.com British Mall was launched on 29 June 2016 in London, where executives from JD.com were joined by representatives from Santander Group, Tencent, and Zitra.

“British Mall will be the shop window in China for the best British products,” said Tony Qiu, General Manager of JD.com Worldwide.