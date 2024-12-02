JD.com launches blockchain platform for corporate e-invoicing

JD Blockchain Open Platform is a blockchain-as-a-service platform that enables customers to create and adjust smart contracts on public and private enterprise clouds. The app in question is designed to keep tabs on corporate e-invoicing with immutable records that will sit on the ledger. The first company to use the JD Blockchain Open Platform is CIPC – China Pacific Insurance Company, an insurance company.

Earlier this year, JD.com partnered with Australia-based exporter InterAgri to create a blockchain-based supply chain monitoring platform for Pure Black Angus Beef imports into China. With this project and the most recent invoice tracking system, JD.com are focusing their blockchain-related efforts on trust and reliability.