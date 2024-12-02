JD.com joins forces with blockchain ecommerce platform Nuggets

With more than 266 million active customers, JD is a direct seller of millions of brands from around the world and hosts a marketplace of more than 160,000 merchants. In China, 80% of JD’s customer orders are made from a mobile device.

The retailer has been increasing its involvement in blockchain over the last 12 months, through both internal operations and external partnerships. In 2017, its logistics arm became the first Chinese member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), alongside industry players such as FedEx.

Nuggets is joined in the AICA by the private wealth management platform Bankorus, decentralised database provider Bluzelle, the blockchain and cryptocurrency-enabled marketplace Canya, the blockchain and cryptocurrency-enabled marketplace, digital product tracking brand Devery.io, the digital product tracking provider and Pin Protocol, the decentralised reputation system Pin Protocol.