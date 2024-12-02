JD.com invests outside ecommerce space to increase business

JD.com is expected to spend USD 700 billion in 2016, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company has invested in warehouses and delivery trucks to ensure good service, and facilitate the buying and selling of goods, bloomberg.com reports.

JD.com’s logistics network has also helped win more users through speedy shipping, and the company is competing with Alibaba to sell consumer goods, electronics and home appliances. Liu pointed to stepped-up investments in logistics automation as well as financial and technology services as areas that will ensure success for the online retailer for the coming decades.

JD.com is on track to handle 14% of China’s total 2016 ecommerce spending, compared with Alibaba’s 78%, according to JP Morgan.