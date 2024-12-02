JD.com expands its ecommerce business by turning to Google and Walmart

Just a few months after Google has acquired a stake in JD.com, the China-based ecommerce company has announced it finds itself in the early stages of strategic planning with the search company in order to win customers outside its home market. Walmart will collaborate with JD.com as well to expand operations in China, the US, and Southeast Asia, according to the founder of the China-based company.

While its partnership with Walmart is intended as a global one, the collaboration with Google would mostly focus outside of China, since most of Google’s services are either blocked or unavailable in China, according to Bloomberg.

JD.com expects some changes to the business as it goes overseas, accepting the need for different models and realising that duplicating its China strategy and rolling out a service in a foreign country would not be enough. Thus, according to the founder of JD.com, the company is in the process of opening more offices and adding warehouses across Western Europe and there will exist a strategy for selling products in the region in 2018. Within two years, JD.com will cover all of Southeast Asia, he added.

In China, JD.com has an objective of 1 million convenience stores within five years mainly by means of a franchise model.