JD.com enters France ecommerce market with Paris office

The new Paris office is considered an important milestone because it will give the company an in-depth understanding of the French ecommerce landscape.

JD.com expects even more French retailers to access the 266.3 million active Chinese consumers on JD.com.

The ecommerce platform said that the office was launched as part of an agreement with Business France, the countrys official trade promotion agency, to sell EUR 2 billion (USD 2.45 billion) of French goods to Chinese consumers over the next two years.

The deal also included the implementation of a solution for French brands and retailers to get their products to Chinese consumers in a convenient way.