JD.com, Central Group launch financial services app Dolfin

The app called Dolfin will include an e-wallet function, a digital lending platform, as well as insurance and wealth management, according to the two companies. The announcement comes as more Thailand-based companies roll out financial services partnerships with ecommerce platforms and ride-hailing services.

Dolfin is able to process credit card payments, the government’s e-payment system, PromptPay, and also top up its e-wallet. A merchant version of the app will also be rolled out in 2020 for small businesses and Central’s mall tenants.

Earlier in 2019, Yandex.Market online marketplace, a joint venture between Yandex and Sberbank, has also closed a strategic partnership with JD.com – which is expected to strengthen Yandex.Markets cross-border ecommerce exposure.