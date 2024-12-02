JD.com applied for 200 blockchain patents

The report also uncovered that China is the leader in blockchain applications globally, accounting for close to half of all the blockchain patent applications.

JD.com revealed its blockchain endeavors cover areas including product quality, traceability, credit network, value innovation, digital deposit certification, and more. Alibaba is the Chinese company that leads the pack with 262 applications. The company is ranked second globally in that regard. Tencent has 80, while search engine company Baidu has 50.

In addition, the report show that China had 4,435 blockchain patent applications between 2013 and 2018, accounting for 48% of all he patents during that period. The US had 1,833 applications which accounted for 21% of the overall applications. Canada, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and Australia are the other players in the field.

In 2018, over 1,050 applications were approved globally.