JD.com allegedly invests in Indonesia-based startup Go-Jek

Established in 2010 as a motorcycle ride-hailing phone service, Go-Jek is now a technology company with an on-demand mobile platform and application, providing services that include transportation, logistics, mobile payments, food delivery, and many other on-demand services.

The startup has raised about USD 100 million from JD.com and it is raising up to USD 1 billion from existing and new investors in its latest funding round, having a pre-money valuation of about USD 2.5 billion, according to Reuters.

JD.com’s investment in the startup follows that of Tencent, which is also an investor in JD.com. Reuters has reported in July 2018 that Tencent had invested USD 100 million to USD 150 million in Go-Jek.