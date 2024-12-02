JDA, IBM partner for omnichannel fulfillment capabilities

Together, IBM and JDA will provide an integrated omnichannel supply chain that enables businesses to make sourcing decisions in real time. JDA Intelligent Fulfillment and Labor Productivity solutions, combined with IBM Commerce and Order Management solutions, will reveal the cost of fulfilling an order, including inventory and labor costs, so that businesses can more responsively adjust inventory and resource allocations and execute decisions that meet and exceed customer expectations, while also serving their bottom line.

Delivered either on premise or in the cloud via SoftLayer, an IBM company, the solution will be part of IBMs existing portfolio of over 110 SaaS applications and is expected to be available by late spring 2015.

For example, when a customer purchases an outfit online from a clothing retailer, there are several dynamic factors at play that can affect the profitability of the transaction, such as: if the customer wants the outfit delivered to a home or will pick it up in store, if the item is in stock at that store or needs to be fulfilled from an alternate location, or if warehouse or store labor is available to fulfill the order in a timely manner.

With the combined solutions from IBM and JDA, these issues will be addressed in the background in real-time by applying knowledge of the retailers inventory planning and allocation during the order processing. This allows the retailer to initiate the omnichannel fulfillment decision at the moment of the sale.

JDA is a provider of end-to-end, integrated retail and supply chain planning and execution solutions for more than 4,000 customers worldwide.