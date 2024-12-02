JD to upgrade commerce logistics with AI-robot for delivery

The autonomous home-delivery vehicle, which can be unlocked using face authentication, is helping JD cope with rising labour shortages and the rapid increase of wages in Chinas logistics industry. JD has released an initial fleet of 20 robots at the end of November 2018.

Each of the robots has 22 compartments, which customers can unlock using a password or face authentication. If a customer fails to remove their item within a specified time, delivery is rescheduled and the robot moves on to its next destination.

Apart from the automated warehouses, JD is also increasing the development of other unmanned delivery systems.

JD’s rival Alibaba Group is also pushing more automation and will be investing nearly USD 15 billion to reinforce its logistics operations. Its subsidiary, Cainiao, is already speeding development of unmanned warehouses and AI-equipped robots.