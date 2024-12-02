JD teams up with Intel to establish digital retail laboratory

The lab combines the data accumulation of JD in retail industry with Intel’s computing advantages, and it aims at establishing a streamlined retail industry infrastructure through incubating and promoting the commercial landing and global promotion of new technologies and products.

The joint innovation laboratory built with Intel has been based on Intel FPGA technology to help JD upgrade processing performance in the field of deep learning. It will expand the application scenario of RaaS (Retail as a Service) concept in JD, provide technology and infrastructure for retailers, and help offline physical stores to provide a series of upgrading solutions, such as smart shelves, smart price tags, and smart settlement. Moreover, it offers a personalised shopping experience to consumers.

Earlier in 2018, JD.com has launched JD.ID Virtual in India, providing online shopping service through banners.