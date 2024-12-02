JD launches online shopping service in Indonesia

The online shopping service is available in nine train stations in Indonesia. With JD.ID Virtual, customers are able to choose goods through banners, which look similar to supermarket shelves. After scanning the QR codes of the items and making an online payment, the items will be sent directly to one’s home.

On August 2018, the China-based ecommerce company opened an unmanned store in Jakarta, its first push outside of China. Through this, customers are allowed to pick up items, as there is a radio frequency tag on objects, as well as to check themselves out, as there is a face recognition system at the exit area. This permits customers to make credit card payment upon scanning for recognition.

Google has invested USD 550 million in cash into JD.com as part of a strategic partnership. They will collaborate on a range of strategic initiatives, including the development of retail solutions, which cover regions such as Southeast Asia, US and Europe.

The partnership also aims to leverage on JD’s supply chain and logistics expertise and Google’s technology strengths. Another scope is to explore the creation of a next generation retail infrastructure solution, by offering personalised shopping experiences.