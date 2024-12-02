JCBI, Russian Agricultural Bank to acquire and issue JCB cards

The bank will start accepting all JCB cards on the banks ATM network and POS terminals as well as issuing JCB cards and MIR/JCB co-badged cards. The bank already issues and accepts Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay and Mir cards.

Issuing MIR/JCB card help the bank provide new services for their customers, for daily purchases and cash withdrawal, both in Russia and abroad. Card members will get unique offers and discounts around the world provided by JCB, and have the chance to become participants of the loyalty program provided by the Mir payment system in Russia.