JCBI and Far Eastern Bank sign a new partnership on acquiring and issuing of JCB cards

According to the terms of the agreement, Far Eastern Bank will start accepting JCB cards on the banks ATM network and POS terminals, as well as issuing JCB cards. Far Eastern Bank has a wide network with more than 4,054 POS terminals and 311 ATMs located in the territory of the Far East and Eastern Siberia, and this network is constantly expanding.

The agreement will help Russian business professionals and tourists who visit Japan and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Representatives of both companies hope that the acceptance and issuing of JCB cards will strengthen ties between the two economic regions as well as promote tourism.