JCB, WEX to issue virtual cards in Japan

The agreement makes WEX the first B2B issuer of JCBs virtual cards and enables new functionality on the JCB network. The program will be launched in the second half of 2019.

The JCB collaboration represents WEXs commitment to expand its presence in the Asian market. According to the press release, the announcement is a continuation of WEXs strategy in virtual payments to offer multiple payment schemes to businesses.

Earlier in October 2018, IDEMIA partnered with JCB to launch Google Pay in Japan.