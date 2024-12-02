JCB, Viva Wallet bring e-payments to European merchants

The agreement covers 108,000 merchants in 12 countries.

Launching in 2020, the partnership with Viva Wallet will enable JCB card members to use a JCB card at different locations including homepages and key account merchants across Greece as well as the UK, Romania, Belgium, Cyprus, France and shortly Italy, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. The deal enables JCB card acceptance face-to-face and online as well as JCB Contactless and 3D Secure transactions in these European countries.

