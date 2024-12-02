JCB Ultimate Credit Card is rolled out in Vietnam

Sacombank JCB cardholders receive cashback for all transactions on the weekends in specific merchant categories such as restaurant and supermarket, at the rate of 15% for overseas spending, 10% for domestic spending and 0.5% for spending on the weekdays. In addition, cardholders are offered a special dish when dining at high-end Japanese restaurant merchants.

Cardholders can also benefit from a number of other privileges such as travel insurance packages around the world up to 10.5 billion; free use of over 57 lounges in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, and Thailand; refund 0.5% of all expenditures in addition to food expenses; 24 hours/7 days a week global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotel, restaurant, golf in Japan.