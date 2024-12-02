JCB to widen JCB card acceptance in the Philippines

The partnership allows the acceptance of JCB cards at merchants that use Robinsons Bank payment terminals and payment gateway at their place of business.

From the agreement will benefit all JCB cardmembers in the Philippines and overseas.

JCB has 120 million cardmembers worldwide, which will be able to use their JCB cards at all establishments that engage Robinsons Bank as their payment service provider.

In 2019, JCB cardmembers will also be able to transact at other retail outlets such as Cebu Pacific, a Philippines-based airline company.