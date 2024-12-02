JCB to enable card acceptance through Concardis Payengine

The partnership is expected to provide both companies additional opportunities to serve their customer base. JCB will be able to offer additional payment methods and to expand card acceptance, while Concardis will be able to enlarge its network, allowing retailers across Germany to potentially attract JCBs 111 million worldwide card member base and to extend JCB services to online transactions.

According to a Nielson report from 2016, Japan is the 4th largest ecommerce B2C market globally and, by 2020, about 40% of all global card transactions will be from Asian markets.

Earlier in February 2018, Concardis expanded its multichannel platform Payengine with twenty new shop plug-ins that enable integration into online shop systems.