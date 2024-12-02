JCB to drive card acceptance for ICCREA in Italy

The agreement will allow the acceptance of JCB cards at all ICCREA POS terminals and for all Italian merchants, customers of ICCREA. The network will involve 106 million JCB cards and an incipient number of 70,000 POS terminals, which will gradually increase up to 150,000.

According to the Italian Government Tourist Board, in 2015 Italy welcomed more than 1 million arrivals from Japan; moreover, Japanese tourists turned out to be the top spenders (in comparison to other global tourists), with an average daily disbursement on holiday of EUR 193.00.